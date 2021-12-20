BOLT (BOLT) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. BOLT has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $84,587.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BOLT has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00040173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006900 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

