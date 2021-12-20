boohoo group (LON:BOO) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 395 ($5.22).

BOO has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.34) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.28) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.68) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 394.58 ($5.21).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 107.90 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 96.79 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 251.67.

In other news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,456.46).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.