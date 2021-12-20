Boosted Finance Hits Market Cap of $166,300.67 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00005904 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $166,300.67 and $61,769.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00051512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.47 or 0.08297074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.52 or 1.00038434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

