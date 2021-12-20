Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $117.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.64 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.89 and a 200 day moving average of $144.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

