Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.29.
Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $117.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.64 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.89 and a 200 day moving average of $144.76.
In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
