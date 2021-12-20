British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on February 14th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7412 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in British American Tobacco stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 454,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,000. British American Tobacco accounts for about 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

