Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Declares Dividend Increase – $4.10 Per Share

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60.

Broadcom has raised its dividend payment by 177.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadcom to earn $32.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $634.96 on Monday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $644.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $553.01 and a 200-day moving average of $507.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 543 shares of company stock worth $298,240. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadcom stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.