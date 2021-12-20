Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

AVGO opened at $634.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.01 and its 200-day moving average is $507.30. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $644.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 543 shares of company stock valued at $298,240. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

