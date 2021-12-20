Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.91

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 6744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $2,590,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $280,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.