Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce $67.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $150.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $283.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $619.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $273.30 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $460.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,500 shares of company stock worth $9,680,095. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

