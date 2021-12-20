Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. KBR reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 4,745.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.79. 1,286,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,118. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

