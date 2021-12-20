Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

In other news, Director Thomas Civik bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668,571 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.