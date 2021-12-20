Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

In other news, Director Thomas Civik bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668,571 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

