Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the lowest is $4.99 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $18.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

