Brokerages Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

