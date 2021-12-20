Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 74.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 292,428 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 867.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 522,857 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,285 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $39.33. 4,363,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,087. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

