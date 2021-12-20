Brokerages Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.38 Billion

Analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post sales of $14.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.81 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $49.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 billion to $49.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.68 billion to $53.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

TJX stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.34. 459,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,955. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

