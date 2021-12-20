Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

TCPC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $13.25. 389,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,372. The firm has a market cap of $765.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

