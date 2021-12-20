Brokerages Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.34 Million

Brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce $14.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.27 million to $14.41 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $12.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $58.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.03 million to $58.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $61.33 million to $62.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.74. 483,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $368.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

