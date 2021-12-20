Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $383.15 Million

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post sales of $383.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.94 million. GoPro reported sales of $357.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. GoPro has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.79.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $43,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,509 shares of company stock worth $5,982,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 67.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

