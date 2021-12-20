Brokerages Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to report sales of $232.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.50 million. Knowles reported sales of $243.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $866.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $866.30 million to $866.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $925.80 million, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $930.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

KN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,196. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. Knowles has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,370 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

