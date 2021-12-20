Brokerages Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Equities analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to post sales of $16.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.87 million and the lowest is $15.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $62.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $63.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.29 million, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $65.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ USCB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,575,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

