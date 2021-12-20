Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT at $349.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. OTR Global downgraded Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded down $8.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.38. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $180.50 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.32.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

