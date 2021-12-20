Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT at $349.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. OTR Global downgraded Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th.
Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded down $8.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.38. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $180.50 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.32.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
