Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Price Target at C$64.10

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$49.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,424,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,942. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$55.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6599996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total transaction of C$485,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$5,503,678.13. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total value of C$2,706,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,648,114.63. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,450 shares of company stock valued at $16,967,152.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

