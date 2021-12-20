Brokerages Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Price Target at $172.63

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.94. The stock had a trading volume of 222,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,833. Eaton has a 12-month low of $113.95 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

