Brokerages Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) PT at $122.46

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.46.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 15.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.