Brokerages Set Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Price Target at $235.00

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MHGVY opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 3.07. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5196 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

