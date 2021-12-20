Brokerages Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price at $47.00

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLRX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 166,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after purchasing an additional 168,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.59. 300,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,929. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $561.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

