Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Target Price at $2,150.00

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. 34,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,472. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

