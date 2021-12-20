Brokerages Set Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) PT at $7.25

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. 7,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,617. The company has a market cap of $87.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

