Brokerages Set WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Price Target at $24.67

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

WOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,884,150 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 105.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 328,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.