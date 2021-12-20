Brokerages Set WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Price Target at $24.67

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
WOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
WideOpenWest stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.
In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,884,150 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 105.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 328,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
