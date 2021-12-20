BTU Protocol One Day Volume Hits $8,506.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $53.02 million and approximately $8,506.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006713 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.