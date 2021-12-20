Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BVRDF. Barclays cut Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

BVRDF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

