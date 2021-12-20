Busey Wealth Management Acquires 4,350 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after acquiring an additional 238,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $76.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

