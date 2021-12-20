Busey Wealth Management Buys Shares of 8,741 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

