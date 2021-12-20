Busey Wealth Management Sells 2,946 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Avangrid by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of AGR opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.