Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Butterfly Network.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of BFLY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.09. 3,904,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,280. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

