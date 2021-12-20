Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 16.4% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.