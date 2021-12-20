Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
Butterfly Network stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $29.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 16.4% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
