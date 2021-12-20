BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after acquiring an additional 182,707 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $675.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $646.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $696.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

