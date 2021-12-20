Bytom Trading Down 2% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. Bytom has a total market cap of $59.38 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00324163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,721,723,062 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,917,706 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.