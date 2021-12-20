C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.42. 23,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

