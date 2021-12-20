C WorldWide Group Holding A S Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,846,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 4.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $385,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,799 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $225.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.42. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

