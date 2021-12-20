C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 130,000 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 1.21% of Coherus BioSciences worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 103,886 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after buying an additional 214,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 61,246 shares in the last quarter.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,808,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

CHRS stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.97. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

