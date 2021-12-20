Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Given New $62.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 164.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $23.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.94. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

