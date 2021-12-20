Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) traded down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.83. 177,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,077,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $765.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 4.46.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,240,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan during the second quarter worth about $12,989,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canaan by 407.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Canaan by 528.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canaan by 329.3% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 759,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

