Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $14.95 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.91. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$164.02.

CM stock opened at C$145.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$146.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$145.51. The stock has a market cap of C$65.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$107.44 and a 1 year high of C$152.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,098.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

