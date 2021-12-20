Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$167.62.

CP stock opened at C$93.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.74. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.