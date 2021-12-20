Canopy Growth Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 37,013 put options on the company. This is an increase of 41% compared to the typical volume of 26,287 put options.

CGC traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 304,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,423. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

