Cappasity Price Down 20.6% This Week (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $134,609.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

