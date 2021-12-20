Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 128.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

