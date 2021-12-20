Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $126.18. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.36 and a 200 day moving average of $148.65.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

