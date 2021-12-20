CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Cut by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 6.3% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

NYSE:KMX traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.50. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

